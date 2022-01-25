The Bihar Post

Police unearth gang named after India's top politicians

PATNA—Criminals in Bihar have formed a unique gang with the name of the gangsters bearing striking semblance to top political leaders in the country.

On Monday, the police unearthed a gang in Gaya district which was operating under names which matched some of the top politicians in the cow-belt, such as Lalu Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

Acting on an information, the police raided a village in Tikari sub-division and arrested Lalu Yadav in connection with the theft of a laptop and mobile phone from the area.

Based on the information provided by the arrested criminal, the police later arrested another gang member named Mulayam Singh Yadav but another gang member Nitish Kumar remains absconding.

“We have arrested Lalu Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav but Nitish Kumar is still absconding. We are conducting raids and he too will be caught soon,” a local police official Ranjan Chaudhary.

The gang has been stealing electronic gadgets and valuables from the areas and selling in the market. The activities had robbed off the peace of the police and hence their arrests are being described as a big achievement.

