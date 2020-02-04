Police resort to heavy caning, water cannons to disperse protesting students in Patna

PATNA: Police in Bihar on Tuesday used water cannons, lobbed teargas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse crowds of students protesting against alleged large-scale irregularities during Bihar police examination and seeking justice.

Reports said hundreds of students took to the streets near Patna Science College alleging large-scale irregularities during the Bihar police examination and seeking CBI probe into the matter.

Angry students later shut down coaching centres and blocked roads, leading to heavy traffic jams in the areas connecting Gandhi Maidan to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Subsequently, the police used water cannons to disperse crowds of protesters but they turned more agitated. Then the cops lobbed teargas shells but since this too didn’t work much, the police finally resorted to lathi-charge, leaving several protesters injured.

TV footages showed the police giving a hot chase to the protesters and badly assaulting them with bamboo sticks. Quite many were beaten as they fell on the ground in a bid to escape the police assault.

The main opposition RJD slammed the police of the Nitish Kumar government for ruthlessly assaulting the students seeking for justice.

“Itna maro ki Sushasan mein naukari mangana hi bhool jaye (Hit them so hard that they don’t muster courage to raise the issue of employment in this government),” tweeted the RJD on Tuesday.