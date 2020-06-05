The Bihar Post

Police official’s letter about returning Bihar migrants creates storms

By TBP Desk
PATNA—An official missive from a senior police official in Bihar linking return of the migrant workers with possible increase in criminal incidents drew strong protests from the Opposition on Friday.

Through his letter issued on May 29, state’s additional director general of police (law and order) Amit Kumar alerted his subordinates about the possible threats to law and order situation in view of the return of the migrants after lockdown.

“Migrant workers are under deep mental stress owing to severe financial crisis. There are only little chances of them getting desired jobs despite all efforts by the government, and hence they may indulge in crime to run their families,” says the letter issued by the ADG.

The letter also asked the officials to chalk out an action plan in advance to tackle the possible law and order problem as a result of their anguish.

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the ruling NDA regime for dubbing migrants as “criminals”.

“The real feeling of the Nitish Kumar government towards the migrants has finally come out of its mouth. Initially, the BJP-led Nitish government didn’t want to bring back the labourers. Why such distaste for the poor?” asked Tejashwi, a Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker.

A Bihar government report says more than two million migrant workers have returned to Bihar from various parts of the country.

