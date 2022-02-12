Police enter bride’s bedroom at midnight to search for murder accused

PATNA—Police in Bihar have come under fire after they entered the bedroom of the bride at midnight to search for an absconding murder accused, the local media reported on Saturday.

The bizarre incident took place in Lakhnu Sarai locality of Sasaram, administrative headquarters of Rohtas district, last week but came to light after the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, a team of policemen entered the house of the bride who reached her in-laws’ house after wedding barely hours ago and forced her open the door of her room.

The move was strongly objected by the family members since the cops had entered the house at midnight through the roof of the house, it is alleged.

“The cops misbehaved with the family members and asked them to show their identity proofs at the dead of night. This is horrible,” a woman family member told the media.

She alleged the cops even interrogated the bride and asked insulting queries from family members such with whom the bride was sleeping. However, the police failed to nab the accused.

“The police had gone to the house search for a murder accused Shrawan Kumar since they had information that he might be hiding there although they failed to nab him,” a local police official Sanjay Singh told the local media. He denied the police assaulted or misbehaved with anyone.