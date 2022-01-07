Police announce reward of Rs50,000 for arrest of elusive Bihar minister’s kin in murder case

PATNA—Police in Bihar have announced a reward of Rs50,000 for the arrest of absconding kin of a Bihar minister in connection with a murder case.

The police department announced the reward on the head of Ashish Kumar Singh, new of Food and Consumer Protection Minister Lesi Singh, after failing to get any lead about his whereabouts despite all efforts.

“The accused is a notorious criminal and wanted in the connection with a murder case. He has been on the run since November last year,” a senior police official Daya Shankar told the media on Friday. The killing had taken place in the Purnia district of Bihar.

The minister Lesi Singh denied she had any connection with the accused wanted in connection with the killing of former district board councilor.

“We have pressed our technical cell into service to trace the elusive murder case accused. Besides, search teams have been dispatched to different districts of Bihar and in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to trace him,” the police official was quoted as telling a local newspaper.