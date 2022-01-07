The Bihar Post

Police announce reward of Rs50,000 for arrest of elusive Bihar minister’s kin in murder case

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
Lesy Singh, Purnia murder, Bihar,
Representational image
6

PATNA—Police in Bihar have announced a reward of Rs50,000 for the arrest of absconding kin of a Bihar minister in connection with a murder case.

The police department announced the reward on the head of Ashish Kumar Singh, new of Food and Consumer Protection Minister Lesi Singh, after failing to get any lead about his whereabouts despite all efforts.

You May Like this also

Fearing fresh Covid restrictions,…

Bihar Post Desk

Distraught Bihar villagers scramble to…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“The accused is a notorious criminal and wanted in the connection with a murder case. He has been on the run since November last year,” a senior police official Daya Shankar told the media on Friday. The killing had taken place in the Purnia district of Bihar.

The minister Lesi Singh denied she had any connection with the accused wanted in connection with the killing of former district board councilor.

“We have pressed our technical cell into service to trace the elusive murder case accused. Besides, search teams have been dispatched to different districts of Bihar and in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to trace him,” the police official was quoted as telling a local newspaper.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6580 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar plans ‘speedy trials’…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP blamed for delay in holding…

Bihar Post Desk

Upset at not being given money, teenager…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More