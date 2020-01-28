PK hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him ‘liar’ for revealing his BJP connections

PATNA: JD-U vice-president Prashant Kishor mounted heavy attacks on party president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday moments after he revealed the former was inducted into the JD-U on the recommendation of former BJP president Amit Shah.

“@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?” Kishor tweeted today.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Kishor reacted shortly after Bihar chief minister revealed the poll strategist as Kishor is known for, was inducted into the JD-U on being recommended by Amit Shah.