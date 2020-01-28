The Bihar Post

PK hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him ‘liar’ for revealing his BJP connections

BiharIndiaPolitics
By TBP Desk
8

PATNA: JD-U vice-president Prashant Kishor mounted heavy attacks on party president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday moments after he revealed the former was inducted into the JD-U on the recommendation of former BJP president Amit Shah.

@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?” Kishor tweeted today.

The tweet invited some strong comments from the twitteratis.

“Why this dirty linen washing on Twitter. Nitish is rarely on Twitter. Just go and resign. That’s it. Why tamasha,” tweeted one Parag Hede.

Another commented, “He is known for such falls. How did you fall for him?”

Yet another commented, “अरे प्रशांत किशोर जी उनका नाम ही पलटू राम चाचा है , आप उनसे और क्या उम्मीद करते है?”

Paras gehlot commented, “That the great things in you…that’s make you the best.”

Kishor reacted shortly after Bihar chief minister revealed the poll strategist as Kishor is known for, was inducted into the JD-U on being recommended by Amit Shah.

TBP Desk 5272 posts 0 comments

Comments
