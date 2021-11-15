‘Piyoge to maroge,’ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar warns boozers

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said liquor consumption was bad for the masses as it causes disease and deaths.

“The people must widely publicise in the society that liquor consumption was bad for health. They are bound to die if consuming liquor,” the chief minister told the media on Monday.

“Piyoge to maroge (Death is certain after consuming liquor),” the chief minister asked the people to widely publicise this message in the society.

He said the total prohibition was enforced in the state with the consent of every political parties and that he was against reviewing the liquor law.

The chief minister also claimed the criminal incidents and the cases of road mishaps have come down in Bihar in the aftermath of total liquor ban.