PIL seeking postponement of Bihar assembly elections filed in Patna High Court

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking postponement of Bihar assembly elections scheduled to be held in October/November this year has been filed in the Patna high court as the Election Commission prepares to conduct the polls.

The PIL has been filed by Badri Narayn Singh, a lawyer, who says this is not the appropriate time to conduct elections at this time when the Covid-19 cases have been rising alarmingly in the state.

“The entire country including Bihar is seriously battling Covid-19 strikes. Coronavirus has not only put a big threat to human’s lives but also caused severe livelihood crisis before them. In such a situation, it would not be fair to hold assembly elections in October this year,” says the PIL.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in October/November this year but soaring corona cases have put a huge challenge before the authorities since Bihar is now reporting an average 500 cases every day.

The severity of the situation is underlined from the fact that several Bihar districts, including Patna, have enforced fresh lockdowns to check Corona spread.

Bihar’s main opposition party, the RJD , too is not in favour of conducting assembly elections at this time of pandemic although ruling parties, BJP and JD-U, say they are prepared for elections.

