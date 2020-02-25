Pick-pocketing police: Cop recovers Rs40,000 from pickpocket, tells court only Rs4,000 seized

PATNA—A deceitful move by a policeman to grab large amount of cash and valuables recovered from the possession of a pickpocket was exposed in a court room in Jharkhand.

Reports said a pickpocket had been caught red-handed from the Gazipur-Kolkata express by the government railway police in Jasidih under Deoghar district Jharkhand state last week.

The police also recovered a large amount of cash and valuables from his possession at the time of the arrest.

Subsequently, the accused was produced in a local court. During his production, however, the assistant sub-inspector Chand Kishore Singh told the court that the GRP police recovered only Rs4,300 from his passion at the time of his arrest.

Hearing the inspector, the accused instantly challenged the claim of the police officer saying the police were hiding the truth, leaving the cop hugely embarrassed in the court.

“Sir, it was not Rs4,300; rather the GRP had recovered Rs40,000 in cash, two gold rings, two silver rings and a mobile phone from my possession at the time of my arrest,” the accused told the court. He also gave it in writing to the court.

Finding the revelation may land them in trouble, the GRP police later deposited a gold ring and a cell phone to the court. The court is still to decide over the matter.