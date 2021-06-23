The Bihar Post

Petrol prices breach Rs100-mark in 27 Bihar districts, Patna about to touch this level

PATNA—Petrol prices have crossed Rs100-mark in 27 districts out of Bihar’s total 38, much to the worry of the common men already battling survival as a result to Covid-19-related restrictions.

As per a report, of all the districts, the petrol is the costliest in Sitamarhi where it is currently being sold for Rs101.73 a litre.

In Betia (West Champaran) , it is available for Rs101.12 a litre while in Banka and Kaimur districts, it is being sold Rs101 a litre.

The other districts where, the petrol prices have crossed Rs100 include Bhagalpur, East Champaran, Lakhisarai, Supaul, Munger, Buxur, Jamui, Kishaganj and Araia.

The other Bihar districts where petrol prices have crossed Rs100 mark include Sasaram (Rohtas), Katihar, Purnia, Gopalganj, Sheikhpura, Madhepura, Saharsa, Gaya Nawada, Ara (Bhojpur), Siwan, Darbhanga, Chapra (Saran) and Muzaffarpur.

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, the petrol is currently being sold at Rs99.55 while diesel prices have touched Rs93.56.

According to reports, the petroleum prices have increased 13 times in June month itself.

