Personal attacks fly thick and fast between Nitish, Tejashwi in Bihar assembly

PATNA—The end of the bitterly-fought state elections had its reflection during the proceedings in the Bihar assembly on Friday with a series of personal attacks traded between chief minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejahswi Yadav.

Tejashwi, while speaking in the House, slammed the chief minister for dragging his sisters into the political debate during the just-held assembly elections and said it doesn’t suit the stature of a person who has been in politics for so many years.

The Opposition leader reminded the House how the chief minister had said his father gave birth to so many children in the hope of a daughter and questioned why the chief minister has only one son.

Then, he raked up the issue of plagiarism, Srijan scam and the old murder case although the chief minister has been acquitted by the court.

The allegation left the chief minister only too much furious as can be underlined from his utterances in the House.

“Jo baat yah (Tejashwi Yadav) bol raha hai usakee jaanch honee chaahie, aur isake khilaaph kaarravaee hogee (What is he is saying should be investigated, and action should be taken),” the chief minister said in the House.

The chief minister added he only listens to Tejashwi Yadav because he happens to be the son of his ‘friend’ Lalu Prasad.