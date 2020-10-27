People with 8-9 children want to develop Bihar: Nitish Kumar

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar once again surprised the masses with his strange comments towards his arch-rival RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The chief minister, while addressing an election rally in Vaishali district, said people can’t trust the man who bore nine children under his strange wish to have a son.

“Those with 8-9 children want to change the face of Bihar,” Nitish mocked in an oblique reference to Lalu Prasad.

“Bete ki chah me kai betiyan ho gain. Matlab betiyon par bharosa nahin hai. Aise log kya Bihar ka bhalla karenge? Agar yahi logons ke adarsh hain to samajh lijiye Bihar ka kya bura haal hoga. Koi puchhnewala nahin rahega, sabka sab barbad ho jayega. Ham seva karte hain aur we mewa aur maal chahte hain. Inhi karmon ki wajaz se andar jate hain (“He had many daughters in his yearning for a son. They have no trust in daughters. How can Bihar development with such people? If they are people’s ideals, just imagine what’s going to happen with Bihar. Everything will get destroyed. I want to serve but they want to make money. That is the reason they are in jail),” Nitish said addressing an election rally.

Nitish also launched attacks on Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the latter was collecting money from police stations and officials while he remained in his government for 18 months.

“So, we couldn’t work with him,” he said.

Tejashiw said every bad words used by Nitish Kumar was like “blessings” to him.

“Nitishji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing,” Tejashwi said.