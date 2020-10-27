The Bihar Post

People with 8-9 children want to develop Bihar: Nitish Kumar

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Bihar polls, Bihar elections, Bihar FILE PHOTOGRAPH
62

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar once again surprised the masses with his strange comments towards his arch-rival RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The chief minister, while addressing an election rally in Vaishali district, said people can’t trust the man who bore nine children under his strange wish to have a son.

- Sponsored -

“Those with 8-9 children want to change the face of Bihar,” Nitish mocked in an oblique reference to Lalu Prasad.

“Bete ki chah me kai betiyan ho gain. Matlab betiyon par bharosa nahin hai. Aise log kya Bihar ka bhalla karenge? Agar yahi logons ke adarsh hain to samajh lijiye Bihar ka kya bura haal hoga. Koi puchhnewala nahin rahega, sabka sab barbad ho jayega. Ham seva karte hain aur we mewa aur maal chahte hain. Inhi karmon ki wajaz se andar jate hain (“He had many daughters in his yearning for a son. They have no trust in daughters. How can Bihar development with such people? If they are people’s ideals, just imagine what’s going to happen with Bihar. Everything will get destroyed. I want to serve but they want to make money. That is the reason they are in jail),” Nitish said addressing an election rally.

You May Like this also

On PM Modi’s targets: Jungle Raj,…

Bihar Post Desk

Huge Setback for BJP as party’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish also launched attacks on Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the latter was collecting money from police stations and officials while he remained in his government for 18 months.

“So, we couldn’t work with him,” he said.

Tejashiw said every bad words used by Nitish Kumar was like “blessings” to him.

“Nitishji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing,” Tejashwi said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5866 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Politics and political courtesy…

Bihar Post Desk

Politics no longer the ‘last…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish, minister face angry protests as…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,774

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More