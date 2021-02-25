The Bihar Post

People from high socioeconomic and educational background more vulnerable to COVID-19, says AIIMS-Patna study

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
AIIMS study, AIIMS Patna study, Covid-19, coronavirus, rich people, Bihar,
38

PATNA—People from higher socioeconomic status and good educational background are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than their less fortunate counterparts, according to a latest study conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS-Patna.

“The results of the study show that the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 are more concentrated in regions with high socioeconomic status and education,” says the study.

- Sponsored -

This is sharp contrast to the general perception that the less education and low socioeconomic status has high incidence of disease.

You May Like this also

Car carrying girl students collides with…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar announces to set up Cattle…

Bihar Post Desk

“But the findings of the current study show the opposite, that is higher the socioeconomic status and literacy, higher the incidence of Coronavirus disease,” the study added.

The study was carried out by a team of doctors who included Prabhat Kumar Singh (AIIMS director), Alok Ranjan, assistant professor, Sanjay Pandey, additional professor, Chandra Mani Singh, Professor & Head and Arshad Ayub, Senior Resident, all from the Department of Community & Family Medicine.

According to AIIMS-Patna director, the reason behind low rate of COVID infection among the economically-poor section is their better immunity level.

According to a latest report of the health department, COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,538 lives and infected altogether 262,357 people in Bihar so far.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6073 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDA allies question Nitish’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Man sentenced to death for rape-murder…

Bihar Post Desk

When ‘Imtihaan’ was born in the…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,844

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More