People from high socioeconomic and educational background more vulnerable to COVID-19, says AIIMS-Patna study

PATNA—People from higher socioeconomic status and good educational background are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than their less fortunate counterparts, according to a latest study conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS-Patna.

“The results of the study show that the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 are more concentrated in regions with high socioeconomic status and education,” says the study.

This is sharp contrast to the general perception that the less education and low socioeconomic status has high incidence of disease.

“But the findings of the current study show the opposite, that is higher the socioeconomic status and literacy, higher the incidence of Coronavirus disease,” the study added.

The study was carried out by a team of doctors who included Prabhat Kumar Singh (AIIMS director), Alok Ranjan, assistant professor, Sanjay Pandey, additional professor, Chandra Mani Singh, Professor & Head and Arshad Ayub, Senior Resident, all from the Department of Community & Family Medicine.

According to AIIMS-Patna director, the reason behind low rate of COVID infection among the economically-poor section is their better immunity level.

According to a latest report of the health department, COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,538 lives and infected altogether 262,357 people in Bihar so far.