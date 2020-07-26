Patna’s Magadh Mahila College turns 75, announces new courses for students

PATNA—Magadh Mahila College, a premier institution of higher education for young women in Bihar, completed 75 years on Sunday.

Addressing a function on this occasion, College principal Dr Sashsi Sharma announced to start new courses for the students in the current year for their all-round developments. They include- opening multimedia lab, e-library with 100 computers and new science lab.

- Sponsored -

She said the college has achieved new milestones in matter of imparting quality teaching to students and also played a significant role in environment conservation.

“At the same time, a 100kw solar plant has been set up in the college campus to generate energy from new sources,” the principal informed.

According to her, the college administration had planned a series of academic and colourful programmes to make it a memorable event but had to be postponed due to corona pandemic.