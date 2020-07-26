The Bihar Post

Patna’s Magadh Mahila College turns 75, announces new courses for students

BiharEducation
By Bihar Post Desk
Magadh Mahila College, Patna 75 yars, Bihar college, Bihar News TASTEFULLY-DECOCATED MAGADH MAHILA COLLEGE
45

PATNA—Magadh Mahila College, a premier institution of higher education for young women in Bihar, completed 75 years on Sunday.

Addressing a function on this occasion, College principal Dr Sashsi Sharma announced to start new courses for the students in the current year for their all-round developments. They include- opening multimedia lab, e-library with 100 computers and new science lab.

- Sponsored -

She said the college has achieved new milestones in matter of imparting quality teaching to students and also played a significant role in environment conservation.

You May Like this also

Corona kills three doctors on a single…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: Youth shoots dead mother after…

Bihar Post Desk

“At the same time, a 100kw solar plant has been set up in the college campus to generate energy from new sources,” the principal informed.

According to her, the college administration had planned a series of academic and colourful programmes to make it a memorable event but had to be postponed due to corona pandemic.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5679 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Covid-19 in full steam: Virus claims…

Bihar Post Desk

Sonu Sood’s tweet: Hapless woman…

Bihar Post Desk

Upset at mild punishment to rapist,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,230

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More