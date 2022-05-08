The Bihar Post

Patna’s eminent homeopathic practitioner Dr B Bhattacharya passes away

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Renowned homeopathic practitioner Dr B Bhattacharya died of age-related problems early Sunday. He was 97.

Dr Bhattacharya who had his homeopathic clinic located at Patna’s Patel Nagar locality was famous for treating serious and incurable diseases.

Both chief minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Fagu Chauhan expressed grief over death of the homeopathic specialist of national repute. The chief minister described his death as the irreparable loss to the medical world.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi and her son Tejashwi Yadav too expressed shock on his death. Describing him as an eminent homeopathic doctor, they said Dr Bhattacharya increased people’s faith in this medical system through his unique treatment.

“The people suffering from complex diseases used to come to him for treatment. He brought homeopathy treatment to a new height,” they said.

According to report, Dr Bhattacharya began his homeopathic practice in Patna in 90’s. Initially, he would charge no consultation fees and shifted to Patel Nagar locality in 1972.

