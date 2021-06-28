Patna Youth falls in love with wife of dreaded gangster, badly assaulted

PATNA—A man in Bihar was badly beaten up after he fell in love with the wife of a dreaded gangster. The youth i a resident of Gardanibag locality of Patna.

The youth told the police that all hell broke loose soon he got attracted towards the wife of a gangster.

When the criminal came to know about the affairs, he demanded Rs10 lakh (Rs One million) as extortion and threatened to kill him after which youth’s father registered a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the gangster and sent him to jail but he assaulted him once again soon after coming out of jail on bail.

After hearing his cries, the local residents reported the matter to the police who rushed to the spot and rescued him.

“I have been in a relationship with the wife of his criminal. That’s why he attacked me several times in the past,” the youth told the police.

The man himself is married with two kids and is son of an officer at Patna secretariat.