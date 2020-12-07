Patna to be a beggar-free city by March 2021, declares Bihar govt

PATNA—The Bihar government has announced to free Patna town from beggars by March next year.

Social welfare department today said it was working on an ambitious project to free the state capital from the crowds of beggars.

“We are preparing a database of beggars. Soon after this process is completed, they will not only be provided employment but also shelter,” social welfare minister Ashok Chaudhary told the media on Monday.

According to him, beggars will also be provided financial help to run their own business.

Crowds of beggars seeking alms from visitors are normal sights outside the religious sites, railway stations and bus stops in Bihar.

Many are even seen taking shelters under the open sky outside the railway stations braving the chilly wintry nights in the absence of shelter homes.

The total number of beggars in Bihar is 29, 723, according to a written reply given to the Lok Sabha by Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot in March 2018.