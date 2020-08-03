Patna Police has no right to investigate Sushant case: IPS official Amitabh Thakur

PATNA—UP Cadre IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has said the Patna Police has no right to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Sushant had committed suicide on June 14.

Thakur said the incidences mentioned in the FIR registered by Sushant Singh’s father K K Singh in Patna are mainly from Mumbai, with a small part being in Delhi and Haryana but no part of it has happened in Patna.

- Sponsored -

He said that sections 177 to 184 of Chapter XIII of CrPC Jurisdiction Of Criminal Courts In Inquiries And Trials is related with investigation, trail etc of criminal cases.

“As per the provisions of sections 177 to 184 of CrPC and the various orders of the Supreme Court, registration of Zero FIR in Patna seems proper but Patna Police should have sent it to Mumbai for further investigation,” Thakur said in a Press statement issued on Monday.

“Legally the Patna Police does not seem to have the legal rights to investigate this case and it seems to be violation of the provisions contained in CrPC as regards jurisdiction of a criminal case,” he observed.