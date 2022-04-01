The Bihar Post

Patna NIT girl gets Rs1.6 crore pay package from Facebook, biggest so far

By Bihar Post Desk
facebook NIT, NIT Patna, Bihar Image: Social Media
1

PATNA—An engineering student from a Bihar engineering institute got a hefty pay package from Facebook, an American multinational technology conglomerate based in California.

According to reports, Aditi who is the final year student from Electronics and Communications department at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna has got the annual pay offer of Rs1.6 crore (Rs 16 million) from Facebook.

Officials said this is the biggest pay package offered to any student from the NIT in Patna so far. She is a resident of Jharkhand.

“It’s indeed a matter of pride for us that the students studying at NIT, Patna have been doing so well and earning attractive pay packages from multinational companies,” institute’s training and placement official Dr SM Pandey told the local media.

