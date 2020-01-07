Patna High Court hears 304 cases in 270 minutes, sets new record

PATNA: The Patna High Court created a record of sort on Monday when it heard 304 cases in just 270 minutes.

A local newspaper Hindustan reported that a division bench comprising chief justice Sanjay Karol and justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay conducted record hearing when the court resumed functioning after Christmas holiday.

- Sponsored -

According to the report the bench had listed a total of 343 cases related to public interest for hearing on Monday.

Of them, the 200 cases were heard in the first sitting while 111 in the second sitting. Reports said the court disposed off 90 percent of the cases while in the 10 percent, government’s responses were sought.

As per the report, more than 1.72 lakh cases are currently pending in the Patna high court. Of them, the number of pending civil cases is 95,416 whereas the criminal cases are 77,010.

Reports said of the total pending cases, 2,221 cases are more than 30-year-old, 4,333 are 20-to-30-year-old, while 16,955 are 10-20-year-old.

Similarly, 21,195 cases are 5-10-year-old while the remaining 80,000 are about five-year-old.