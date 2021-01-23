The Bihar Post

Patna girl Awarded Bronze at Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition

BiharGood NewsWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
Patna girl, bronze, Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, Royal Commonwealth Society, essay competition, Climate Action and the Commonwealth, Bihar, Bihar news Image courtesy: Supplied
48

PATNA—A 15-year-old schoolgirl from Patna in Bihar state has been awarded bronze at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition organized by the London-based Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS).

Grade 10 student Vedika Sinha’s essay was selected from over 13,000 entries from 58 countries, reports said.

You May Like this also

Missing enthusiasm among people for…

Bihar Post Desk

Truckload of grass from Kolkata to give…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The theme of the 2020 Competition was “Climate Action and the Commonwealth” organized by the London based Royal Commonwealth Society which was established in 1868.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is the world’s oldest international school writing competition.

“When I first saw the competition listed as one of the many opportunities in DexConnect, I was instantly fascinated by it and decided to take part. I am extremely grateful to my mentors,” Vedika told the media on Saturday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6015 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

VIP chief takes 180 degree turn, files…

Bihar Post Desk

Setback to NDA as VIP chief refuses to…

Bihar Post Desk

Shahnawaz shifted to state politics as…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,494

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More