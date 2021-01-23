Patna girl Awarded Bronze at Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition

PATNA—A 15-year-old schoolgirl from Patna in Bihar state has been awarded bronze at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition organized by the London-based Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS).

Grade 10 student Vedika Sinha’s essay was selected from over 13,000 entries from 58 countries, reports said.

The theme of the 2020 Competition was “Climate Action and the Commonwealth” organized by the London based Royal Commonwealth Society which was established in 1868.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is the world’s oldest international school writing competition.

“When I first saw the competition listed as one of the many opportunities in DexConnect, I was instantly fascinated by it and decided to take part. I am extremely grateful to my mentors,” Vedika told the media on Saturday.