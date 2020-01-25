Patna college bans burqas for girls on campus, withdraws order after protests

PATNA: A premier women’s college in Patna banned students from attending classes in burqas but withdrew the order soon in view of heavy protests from the students.

JD Women’s college issued an order to this effect on Friday through which it prohibited the students from reaching the campus in burqas.

“All students have to come to the college in the prescribed dress code only and if anyone is found violating the order, they will have to pay a fine of Rs250,” a notice issued by the college on Friday said.

The college authorities claimed the ban is being enforced to bring uniformity on the campus.

The notice drew strong protests from the students’ community moments after it was pasted on the walls of the college. Very soon, it went viral in the social media.

Islamic scholars, civil rights activists and the Imarat-e-Sharia, a socio-religious organisation of the Muslims, questioned the move of the college administration in putting blanket ban on wearing burqas on the campus.

Finally on Saturday, the college administration withdrew the ban order.

“There is no blanket ban on wearing a burqa in the college premises but students could remove the burqa in the classrooms if they want. Our only motive is that there is discipline in the college,” college principal Dr Rai told the media on Saturday.