Patna boy gets Rs2 crore scholarship to study in US institute

PATNA—A 18-year-old student from Patna in Bihar, Abhinav Khanna has received a scholarship worth Rs2 crores (Rs20 million) to pursue a bachelor’s degree from America’s leading Case Western Reserve University.

His scholarship will cover his full tuition along with other expenses for four years during his undergraduate degree at Case Western.

A resident of Rajendra Nagar in Patna, Abhinav Khanna will pursue Computer Science at Case Western Reserve University.

A world-class research university established in 1826 and located in Cleveland, Ohio, Case Western is ranked among the leading research universities in the United States and is famous for producing 17 Nobel laureates so far — one of the highest among educational institutions in the world.

Abhinav received his admission letter from Case Western Reserve University’s Dean of Undergraduate Admissions Robert R. McCullough.

“The admission committee is confident you are the kind of student who will excel in Case Western Reserve’s learning environment, recognized for rigorous academic programs, research and experiential learning opportunities, and supportive mentors and peers,” the Dean of Admissions wrote.

The boy said he was feeling very proud to receive the scholarship. “Coming from a humble middle-class family of Patna, I feel really grateful to receive this scholarship to study at one of America’s leading research university,” Abhinav told the media on Thursday.