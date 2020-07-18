Patient dies as ventilator stops functioning due to power cut in Bhagalpur hospital

PATNA—A patient admitted to a government hospital in Bihar died as the ventilator stopped functioning due to power cut. The patient was on ventilator support.

The incident took place at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur (JLNMCH) on Friday evening.

Reports said the patient identified as Nirmala Devi, 55, had been put on ventilator support after her condition turned critical.

Her condition was slowly improving after being provided life support system but on Friday evening, the power suddenly went off after which the ventilator stopped functioning while battery got discharged very soon.

By the time the patient was shifted to another ventilator, she had died.

“We have taken the matter seriously and action will be taken against the guilty,” JLNMCH’s in-charge superintendent Dr Kumar Gaurav told the media on Saturday.