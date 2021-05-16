Parents flee Ranchi hospital after admitting Covid-infected son

RANCHI—In a shocking incident, parents fled a hospital in Jharkhand soon after admitting his two-year-old child named Bittu Kumar who was infected with COVID-19.

The child who had tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi on May 11 by one Sikandar Yadav who mentioned his address as Naiyaadih village in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The hospital instantly began treatment of the kid but failed to save his life despite all efforts.

After his death, the hospital administration called up his parents on the mobile number as mentioned in the hospital’s registration form but none picked up the calls.

The authorities continued waiting for his parents to take his body for two days but as none turned up, the hospital administration finally performed his last rites.

“Right from the beginning, the parents were telling lies. Initially, they told us that something has got stuck in his throat but during check-up, he was found suffering from fever and finally tested positive for coronavirus,” said Dr Abhishek Ranjan who had treated the child.