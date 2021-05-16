The Bihar Post

Parents flee Ranchi hospital after admitting Covid-infected son

FAIL TO TURN UP TO RECEIVE CHILD'S BODY DESPITE REPEATED PHONE CALLS

JharkhandIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
covid, covid19, RIMS, Ranchi, Jharkhand
RIMS staffs carrying the body of the child for last rites
Courtesy: Social Media
42

RANCHI—In a shocking incident, parents fled a hospital in Jharkhand soon after admitting his two-year-old child named Bittu Kumar who was infected with COVID-19.

The child who had tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi on May 11 by one Sikandar Yadav who mentioned his address as Naiyaadih village in Bihar’s Jamui district.

- Sponsored -

The hospital instantly began treatment of the kid but failed to save his life despite all efforts.

You May Like this also

NHRC issues Advisory to Centre, States…

Bihar Post Desk

DUMPING OF DEAD BODIES: NOW, WORST FEARS…

Bihar Post Desk

After his death, the hospital administration called up his parents on the mobile number as mentioned in the hospital’s registration form but none picked up the calls.

The authorities continued waiting for his parents to take his body for two days but as none turned up, the hospital administration finally performed his last rites.

“Right from the beginning, the parents were telling lies. Initially, they told us that something has got stuck in his throat but during check-up, he was found suffering from fever and finally tested positive for coronavirus,” said Dr Abhishek Ranjan who had treated the child.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6179 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

71 bodies fished out from Ganga in…

Bihar Post Desk

Man pays a heavy price for holding…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar judge refuses to perform last…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,271

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More