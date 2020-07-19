The Bihar Post

Panic grips doctors, health workers in Bihar as surging Coronavirus makes things difficult

PATNA—Doctors and health workers in Bihar are living in a state of panic. Hapless doctors are accusing the government of not initiating proper measures to provide safety to the health workers on the frontline of battle against Coronavirus.

“We are in the worst situation. We are not being tested,” complains a lady doctor from Gaya district in a video which is going viral on the social media.

“There are five doctors in my building and all are infected with Covid-19. A six-day-old baby too has been tasted positive. I called up the authorities so many times for carrying our sanitisation works but only my floor was sanitized while remaining floors were left out,” she wondered.

 

“I myself has sent my child to his grandmother (to ensure he remains safe),” she revealed. She also raised questions over the supply of substandard PPE kits to the doctors in the hospitals.

According to a report of the Indian Medical Association, around 300 doctors and health workers have been infected with Coronavirus while two have died in Bihar so far.

On July 16, a delegation of IMA officials headed by Dr Bimal Kumar Karak, Bihar unit president, called on health minister Mangal Pandey and submitted a two-page memorandum to the minister, seeking for adequate safety to the doctors on the job.

“We have demanded mandatory Covid-19 tests for all doctors and health workers at a gap of 15 days and another 15-day rest for health professionals deputed in the Corona ward,” IMA secretary Dr Sunil Kumar said.

He said they have also demanded that 50 percent beds be reserved for doctors and health professionals at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), one of the two Patna-based hospitals declared as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

