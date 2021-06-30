The Bihar Post

Panic grips Bihar villagers as crocodiles make tunnels inside embankments, lay eggs

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
crocodiles, embankment, Bihar, monsoon, Gandak, BiharNews, BiharPost Courtesy: Bihar Water Resources Dept
39

PATNA—Crocodiles have emerged as a major threat to embankments at this time when more than normal monsoon rains have been recorded in most parts of Bihar.

During anti-erosion works being carried in Pipra Piprasi embankment of Bagaha in West Champaran district, the water resources department officers found the crocodiles making a 10-feet deep tunnel inside the dam and also laying eggs there.

- Sponsored -

The forest department was soon informed of the incident. A team of forest department rushed to the spot and collected all the eggs of crocodiles.

You May Like this also

World Bank Approves $500 Million Program…

Bihar Post Desk

Court acquits Dalit boy after he passes…

Bihar Post Desk

Assistant manager of the Wildlife Trust of India Subrata Kumar Behera told newsmen that the eggs  have been taken to safe areas of Gandak river for breeding.

Water resources department engineers fear many such tunnels could have been made by the crocodiles which could posse severe threats to embankments during floods. They have ordered immediate closure of all such tunnels.

“We have repaired the 10 feet-deep tunnel made by the crocodiles and ordered for inspection of all embankments to find out any such tunnels,” chief engineer Prakash Das told the media on Wednesday.

The discovery of tunnels in river embankments has left villagers from flood-prone districts in a state of panic.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6290 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Patna Youth falls in love with wife of…

Bihar Post Desk

Army on alert as two more drones sighted…

Bihar Post Desk

Treta era scene replayed: Groom breaks…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,905

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More