Panic grips Bihar villagers as crocodiles make tunnels inside embankments, lay eggs

PATNA—Crocodiles have emerged as a major threat to embankments at this time when more than normal monsoon rains have been recorded in most parts of Bihar.

During anti-erosion works being carried in Pipra Piprasi embankment of Bagaha in West Champaran district, the water resources department officers found the crocodiles making a 10-feet deep tunnel inside the dam and also laying eggs there.

The forest department was soon informed of the incident. A team of forest department rushed to the spot and collected all the eggs of crocodiles.

Story of Crocodiles'🐊 eggs rescue. On Tuesday, 28 June, while patrolling Pipra Piprasi embankment, our #FloodWarriors found holes made by crocodiles for storing eggs at 1.3 km off the embankment. On looking inside we found several eggs.@DEFCCOfficial @moefcc @WCCBHQ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tTjGwMrFkQ — Water Resources Department, Government of Bihar (@WRD_Bihar) June 29, 2021

Assistant manager of the Wildlife Trust of India Subrata Kumar Behera told newsmen that the eggs have been taken to safe areas of Gandak river for breeding.

Water resources department engineers fear many such tunnels could have been made by the crocodiles which could posse severe threats to embankments during floods. They have ordered immediate closure of all such tunnels.

“We have repaired the 10 feet-deep tunnel made by the crocodiles and ordered for inspection of all embankments to find out any such tunnels,” chief engineer Prakash Das told the media on Wednesday.

The discovery of tunnels in river embankments has left villagers from flood-prone districts in a state of panic.