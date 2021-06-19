Panic grips Bihar villagers after 9 children test positive for COVID-19

PATNA—Nine children aged between 5 and 15 years have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar amid reports that the third wave could impact them the most.

All the children belong to Barhari village council under Bhawanipur block of Purnia district. This has prompted the health department to declare the areas as “containment zone” and put up barricading.

A medical team which rushed to the village has sanitized the entire areas and asked the villagers to use face masks even while staying at home. The medical team will be checking up health of all children every day.

Last week, a 20-day-old baby had died from COVID-19 in Araria district. Doctors say he is the youngest COVID-19 victim in the state so far.

The baby, son of Rahul Kumar, was first admitted to a government hospital in Purnia district after the mother noticed the baby had breathing problems and was also suffering from cold and cough. The baby tested positive for COVID-19 during the treatment at the hospital.

The baby was subsequently referred to a government medical college and hospital in neighbouring Bhagalpur district but he died on June 5. Prior to that, a three-month-old baby girl had died of COVID-19 in Kishanganj district.

The surging COVID-19 infection among the children has caused panic among the parents.

However, the Indian government says there is no data to show children will be seriously infected in the subsequent COVID-19 waves.

“It’s a piece of misinformation that subsequent waves of COVID-19 pandemic are going to cause severe illness in children. There is no data –either from India or globally—to show that children will be seriously infected in subsequent waves,” All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has said.

Guleria also says that third wave of COVID-19 could hit the whole country in the next 6 to 8 weeks if the corona guidelines are not followed and the crowds at markets or tourist spots are not controlled.