Panic grips Bihar jail after 86 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19

PATNA—As many as 86 prisoners lodged in a jail in Bihar have tested positive for COVID-19, triggering panic among inmates.

Health officials said they had collected samples from some 150 prisoners lodged in divisional jail in Gopalganj district. Of them, 86 tested positive for coronavirus.

“We collected their samples for TrueNat testing and found as many as 86 prisoners infected,” local medical officer Dr Avinash Kumar told a local media on Tuesday.

Infected prisoners have been shifted to dedicated centre and isolation centres set up at a hospital in Hathua block. All the infected prisoners have been provided medicines kits.

Jail administration launched efforts to check spread of infection in the jail. “We are trying to vaccinate all the prisoners soon to lessen dangers of infection,” jail superintendent Amit Kumar told news18.

So far, some 300 prisoners have been given the first dose of vaccines.