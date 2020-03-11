Panic as criminals target close kin of ruling NDA leaders in Bihar

PATNA: Close relatives of the NDA leaders have come on the hit-list of criminals in Bihar, triggering panic among the ruling party politicians. In the past one week, sons-in-law of at least two NDA leaders have been shot.

In a fresh incident reported from Sitamarhi district, son-in-law of BJP legislator Lal Babu Gupta was shot by rampaging criminals.

Reports said the victim Diwakar Kumar, 32, was walking outside his home after taking dinner on the night of March 8 when motorcycle-borne criminals fired shots from close range. The miscreants pumped four bullets into his body, wounding him critically.

He was immediately rushed to a local clinic in Sitamarhi town where his condition is stated to be critical. The victim is said to be admitted to the ICU.

Similar incident was reported from Nalanda district where a doctor was killed in cold blood by the miscreants on March 5.

The victim identified as Dr Priya Ranjan Kumar Priyadarshi, son-in-law of former JD-U legislator Sunil Kumar, was going to attend duty at a local government hospital when motorcycle-borne miscreants overtook him at a lonely place and pumped four bullets into his body. He died on the spot.

The victim was posted at the local additional primary health centre.

