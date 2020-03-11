The Bihar Post

Panic as criminals target close kin of ruling NDA leaders in Bihar

BiharCrime
By TBP Desk
BIhar crime, NDA leaders, Bihar Representational image
3

PATNA: Close relatives of the NDA leaders have come on the hit-list of criminals in Bihar, triggering panic among the ruling party politicians. In the past one week, sons-in-law of at least two NDA leaders have been shot.

In a fresh incident reported from Sitamarhi district, son-in-law of BJP legislator Lal Babu Gupta was shot by rampaging criminals.

- Sponsored -

Reports said the victim Diwakar Kumar, 32, was walking outside his home after taking dinner on the night of March 8 when motorcycle-borne criminals fired shots from close range. The miscreants pumped four bullets into his body, wounding him critically.

ALSO READ: Bihar village court tells rape victim to sell baby, case registered

You May Like this also

Holi Mubarak…but where is the…

TBP Desk

Common men keep festivity alive…as…

TBP Desk

He was immediately rushed to a local clinic in Sitamarhi town where his condition is stated to be critical. The victim is said to be admitted to the ICU.

Similar incident was reported from Nalanda district where a doctor was killed in cold blood by the miscreants on March 5.

The victim identified as Dr Priya Ranjan Kumar Priyadarshi, son-in-law of former JD-U legislator Sunil Kumar, was going to attend duty at a local government hospital when motorcycle-borne miscreants overtook him at a lonely place and pumped four bullets into his body. He died on the spot.

The victim was posted at the local additional primary health centre.

ALSO READ: Friends kill JD-U leader’s son in Bihar after family fails to pay Rs50 lakh ransom

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5368 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar presents happy environment for…

TBP Desk

Opp protests with rats in Bihar assembly…

TBP Desk

Bihar left at the ‘mercy’ of…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,204

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More