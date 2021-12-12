Panic as Covid cases surge again in Bihar, 21 test positive in past 24 hours

PATNA—After remaining stable for long, Covid-19 cases are slowly spreading in Bihar, setting alarm bell ringing for the health department.

According to a latest information, a total of 21 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar in the past 24 hours which is the maximum case on single day in recent months.

What is further alarming, of the total persons testing positive 15 alone are from Patna. As per the report, seven persons testing positive on Sunday belong to AG Colony locality of the state capital.

According to health department officials, all these persons contracted the virus after attending a wedding function. One of the Covid positive persons includes a one-year-old baby. On Saturday, eight persons had tested positive.

The virus has killed 12,090 people and infected more than 7.26 lakh persons in Bihar so far.