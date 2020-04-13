Pain of disaster victims prompts Patna boy to jump into charity works

PATNA—Arnav Shah was sitting in the balcony of his flat, watching calmly the deserted lanes in his locality post lockdown when he came across an old rickshaw puller anxiously looking for a passenger.

Arnav, a graduate student residing in Kankarbagh locality of Patna, got surprised after watching the septuagenarian rickshaw puller looking here and there to pick up any passenger.

- Sponsored -

“Baba, why are you roaming on the street during lockdown? Who will ride you rickshaw when everyone is locked in their homes?” asked Arnav innocently.

“Ham nahin niklenege to khayenge kya (What will I eat if I don’t work) ?” replies the rickshaw puller with utter helplessness writ large on his wrinkled face.

“I stay with my wife. It will be sufficient for us even if I earn Rs10 a day,” he adds.

The answer touches the heart of Arnav who asks the rickshaw puller to stop and wait. He goes inside his house and then hands him some cash and food to eat. Thus, is born a charity worker in Patna.

In the past 12 days since he started charity works with his own pocket, Arnav has now distributed food packets among 600 poor families in various parts of Patna with the help of one of his friend who has joined his mission.

“We don’t have enough to distribute but we have been trying to provide food to the needy with what we have. You know thousands of daily wagers have been left jobless due to lockdown and are facing starvation,” Arnav told the Bihar Post over phone.

“Helping the persons in distress is the need of the hour and everyone should do that. This is real humanity,” he said. He said he hands over the food packets in the presence of local police officials. “That helps him maintain the social distance too.”

Arnav provides two biscuit packets and two snacks to the needy persons, such as hawkers or rickshaw pullers who don’t have the facilities to cook food.

But, the families who have the provision to somehow cook food are given one food packet containing 2kg rice, 2kg Wheat, 1kg pulse, 1kg potato, 500gms onion, 200ml cooking oil, with salt and turmeric powder so that even if they are a family of four they can eat full meal, he said.