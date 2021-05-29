Pack of hounds kill 58 sheep in Patna, poor shepherds rue their fate
PATNA—A pack of hounds attacked a flock of sheep in Bihar, killing dozens of them. The incident took place in Phulwarisharif locality of Patna on Friday night.
Reports said the a pack of street dogs pounced upon the sheep kept in an open space and went on preying on them, leaving as many as 58 killed.
“The dogs attacked our sheep around midnight. More than 120 sheep had been kept there. Of them, 58 are dead now,” a sheep owner Suresh Pal told the local media on Saturday.
