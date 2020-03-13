Over-ambitious allies step up pressures on RJD as Bihar battle turns interesting

PATNA—The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed by Lalu Prasad is slowly getting isolated within the Grand Alliance (GA) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, turning the whole contest very interesting.

A number of Grand Alliance partners such as the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) have opened virtual fronts against the RJD for failing to agree to their various demands.

The new partner to launch attack on the RJD is the LJD which is headed by socialist leader Sharad Yadav, former MP from Bihar’s Madhepura. The LJD is angry at the way Yadav was not granted the berth in the Rajya Sabha from the RJD quota.

“Sharad Yadav had rebelled against Nitish Kumar for the sake of Constitution. He had been promised a berth in the Rajya Sabha but Lalu Prasad has ditched him. Lalu is refusing to come out of family and money, and that is the reason he is cooling his heels in the jail,” LJD vice-president Binu Yadav alleged in a written Press statement issued on Friday.

He alleged neither Yadavs nor Muslims are with the RJD as the party had diverted from its ideology. He asked the masses to teach a lesson to the “back-stabber” in the coming assembly elections while announcing to field its candidates on all 243 seats in the state.

The RLSP also has hit out at the RJD for failing to keep its word and not giving Rajya Sabha berth to the Congress candidate. According to the RLSP general secretary Madhav Anand, the RJD had committed one RS seat to the Congress. “It is not fair to forget commitment,” Anand said.

The Congress too has expressed annoyance over the way the RJD backtracked from its promise to grant one RS berth to the party and registered protest over the way the state RJD president Jagadanand Singh termed Shaktisinh Gohil’s letter as “fake”.

HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni already are annoyed with the RJD for not giving due respect.

For long, Manjhi had been seeking for formation of a coordination committee which the RJD has ignored. Angry Manjhi and Sahni later fielded their candidates in the recently-held assembly by-elections in Bihar but lost them badly. Since then, the RJD has been ignoring the two leaders.

The RJD is also irritated at the way Manjhi and Sahni along with Upendra Kushwaha who heads the RLSP have been publicly opposing the candidature of Tejashwi Yadav as Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. They have said no such decision has been taken so far while the RJD says it being the largest party in the alliance holds the automatic claim over this post.

The RJD is of the opinion that except for the Congress, none of the Grand Alliance partners has enough support base. The party came to know about their position after their disastrous performance in the recent LS polls when they fared very badly. Although the RJD too failed to open their account yet it remained in contest with the NDA on most of the seats.

