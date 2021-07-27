Over 75,000 children hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic in India, Supreme Court told

NEW DELHI—More than 75,000 children are in urgent need of help in India since they have either lost one parent or became orphans as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court was informed.

According to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), altogether 75,320 children faced the disaster, either losing one or both parents between April 1, 2020 and July 23, 2021.

- Sponsored -

The report based on the information uploaded on “Bal Swaraj” portal up to July 23 said the children in the age-group of 8-13 years suffered the most due to pandemic. Their number comes to a huge 29,886.

The report stated a majority of 13,589 children were found affected in Maharashtra, followed by 6,562 in Odisha and 6,210 in Andhra Pradesh.

“In some cases, while examining the data, the Commission has observed that the schemes/benefits being given to the child or his/her family were inadequate and the Commission observed that there could be other government implemented schemes under which the child or his family/guardian could get benefits,” the NCPCR was quoted as saying in an affidavit to the Supreme Court by IANS.