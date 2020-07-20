Over 50 percent Covid-19 victims in Bihar, Jharkhand suffered from diabetes, hypertension and heart problems: Experts

PATNA/RANCHI—People suffering from diabetes, hypertension and heart problems have the maximum chances of falling victims to deadly coronavirus, according to medical experts in Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to researches, around 63 percent people who died at various hospitals in Patna, capital of Bihar state, suffered from these serious ailments.

Experts say people having co-morbidity like diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments have their immune system weakened and hence such people are at very high risk of corona infection.

A report in The Times of India said of 132 Covid-19 deaths reported from All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), around 86 had diabetes and hypertension.

“Patients with controlled diabetes have good chances of recovery,” epidemiologist and nodal officer at NMCH told the paper.

Experts added that the diabetic and hypertension patients should stay at homes and keep checking their blood pressures and sugar at regular intervals.

Almost similar details have emerged in Jharkhand where 50 percent of the total persons who died from Coronavirus had diabetes, blood pressure or heart-related problems.

As per the report, of the 64 people who died from Corona in Jharkhand, 17 (26.56 percent) had heart problems, 10 (15.62) had diabetes, eight (12.5 percent) had kidney problems, seven (10.93) pneumonia, five (7.81 percent) had blood pressure problems, another five (7.81 percent) had brain haemorrhage, three (4.68) had lung problems while the remaining people had cancer, respiratory, stomach or TB diseases.

According to an official report, Covid-19 has claimed 179 lives and infected 26,379 people in Bihar so far while in case of Jharkhand, it has claimed 64 lives and infected 5599 people till July 19.