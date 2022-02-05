Over 1 lakh school teachers to lose jobs for not submitting certificates

PATNA—More than one lakh government school teachers face the prospects of being dismissed from services since they have failed to submit their educational certificates despite repeated reminders by the education department.

Education department officials said around four lakhs schoolteachers were appointed on contractual basis in between 2006 and 2015. Many were said to have procured jobs by submitting fake certificates at the time of appointment. Eventually, the matter reached the Patna high court which ordered for a vigilance probe into the matter.

In a curious twist to the entire tale, the folders of 1.03 lakh teachers containing their educational certificates and degrees were found mysteriously missing from the education department offices as the vigilance began investigation.

What is strange despite repeated warnings and reminders by the department, these teachers have refused to hand over their original certificates to the department concerned for verification till date.

Now the education department has taken the matter very seriously and are considering about dismissing them from service.

“We are still unable to find folders of around one lakh schoolteachers which have delayed investigation. We have decided to dismiss from service those teachers who fail to submit their documents after bringing the matter to the notice of the court,” education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told the media today.

The entire issue of many teachers procuring jobs by submitting fake degrees and certificates had come to light in 2014 after which the Patna High Court ordered for getting the matter investigated by the vigilance department in 2015.

Since then, the matter is being investigated but it is yet to reach logical conclusion as more than one lakh teachers are still to submit their certificates.

Majority of these appointments were made during the initial tenure of chief minister Nitish Kumar who announced to give teaching jobs to anyone producing certificates at the time of appointments without any verification.

“Degree lao, naukari pao (get jobs after producing certificates),” was how the entire government’s campaign had been widely publicized in the local media.