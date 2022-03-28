Opposition legislators tear #TheKashmirFiles tickets in Bihar House

PATNA—Angry opposition members on Monday tore up the tickets of The Kashmir Files describing it as the alleged attempts by the Bihar government to promote the BJP agenda.

The tickets were distributed among the members after deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad informed the House that a complimentary show had been organized for all the legislators. The tickets were distributed free of cost.

“Kashmir Files tickets symbolise hatred as the film vilifies Muslims. We will not allow anyone to vitiate communal harmony in Bihar,” CPI-ML legislator Mehboob Alam was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The CPI-ML has 12 members in Bihar assembly.

The Congress legislators didn’t even receive the movie tickets. Last week the state government declared The Kashmir Files depicting the plight of Kashmiris pundits, as ‘tax free’.