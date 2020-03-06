Opp protests with rats in Bihar assembly as govt blames rodents for every scandal

PATNA—What should be done with the ‘scandalous’ rats often accused by the Bihar ministers and officials of indulging in shady deals?

The question made waves in the political circles of Bihar on Friday after the Opposition RJD members protested with rats outside the Bihar assembly demanding action against the rodents.

Smiles appeared on everyone’s faces when a RJD legislator Subodh Rai reached the assembly with caged rats in hands and staged demonstration with the tiny creature. He was supported by scores of party leaders, such as former chief minister Rabri Devi and Congress legislators.

“When the government will act against the rats when they blame them for each scandal? That is why we have come with rats,” asked an angry Rabri Devi, wife of jailed politician Lalu Prasad.

The RJD has been angry since rats have been often blamed for every big scandals and major loopholes.

The rats were first blamed for drinking much of seized liquor stored in police storerooms in May 2017. The cops hurriedly blamed rats after large numbers of seized bottles were found empty or missing from the storerooms during surprise check by senior officials.

The same year in September when the Kamala Balan river broke its embankment triggering massive floods in several north Bihar districts, the water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, again blamed rats for the floods

According to the minister, the embankment got broken as the rats had made holes inside and they didn’t sustain the impact of heavy discharge of water in the river.

In February this year, hundreds of saline water bottles were found damaged in the storeroom of Katihar Sadar hospital and here too rats were blamed for making holes in the bottles and sipping the saline waters which were meant for poor patients.

