Opp legislators protest with LPG cylinders, onion garlands in Bihar assembly

PATNA—Opposition legislators on Tuesday protested with LPG cylinders on heads to draw the attention of the government towards the soaring inflation.

The protesters led by RJD lawmaker Bhai Birendra angrily demonstrated in the portico of the House, carrying small LPG cylinders on their heads and wearing garlands of onions around their neck.

“The price of LPG cylinder has reached Rs 900 with a Rs125 increase in the last one month. How the poor people struggling to get two square meals a day will manage Rs 900 to buy a gas cylinder?” Birendra asked.

Quite many female legislators were seen carrying these cylinders to the state assembly and loudly protesting with them along with male counterparts.

Many legislators were also caught on camera wearing garlands of onions around their necks to protest increasing prices of common commodities.