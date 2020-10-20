The Bihar Post

Opinion polls say Tejashwi Yadav fast catching up with Nitish

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Lokniti-CSDS opinion polls, BIhar polls, Bihar assembly elections, Bihar, Bihar news, RJD Image Cpurtesy: Twitter
72

PATNA—Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for Bihar, is fast catching up with chief minister Nitish Kumar in matter of popularity.

According to the latest Lokniti-CSDS opinion polls, 27 percent people want Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister of Bihar.

- Sponsored -

This is only four percent less than the number of respondents who want to see Nitish continue as the CM. According to the survey, 31 people are in favour of Nitish.

You May Like this also

Bihar polls: JD-U candidate gives birth…

Bihar Post Desk

Chirag Paswan: Why BJP in alliance since…

Bihar Post Desk

Reports said although Nitish has maintained marginal lead over Tejashwi, his credibility and popularity have suffered huge dent over the months for his frequent move to change his allies midway.

Nitish dumped BJP after winning assembly elections in 2010 while he left RJD after winning 2015 polls with its support.

The survey further states that only 5 percent people want to see Chirag Paswan as the CM while just 4 percent people are in favour of seeing Sushil Kumar Modi on the throne.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5856 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nitish to Pushpam Priya: How Six CM…

Bihar Post Desk

Modi’s lookalike in fray makes…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman burnt alive by in-laws in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,770

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More