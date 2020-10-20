Opinion polls say Tejashwi Yadav fast catching up with Nitish

PATNA—Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for Bihar, is fast catching up with chief minister Nitish Kumar in matter of popularity.

According to the latest Lokniti-CSDS opinion polls, 27 percent people want Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister of Bihar.

This is only four percent less than the number of respondents who want to see Nitish continue as the CM. According to the survey, 31 people are in favour of Nitish.

This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA govt of 15 years have ruined Bihar. Humbled and grateful to receive rousing reception across the Bihar. Such an electrifying crowd in Goh assembly, Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/ztfz0fjhHK — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 20, 2020

Reports said although Nitish has maintained marginal lead over Tejashwi, his credibility and popularity have suffered huge dent over the months for his frequent move to change his allies midway.

Nitish dumped BJP after winning assembly elections in 2010 while he left RJD after winning 2015 polls with its support.

The survey further states that only 5 percent people want to see Chirag Paswan as the CM while just 4 percent people are in favour of seeing Sushil Kumar Modi on the throne.