Online classes causing health complications among school children in Kerala

By Bihar Post Desk
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has told the state Assembly that Online classes being conducted in schools because of COVID-19 outbreaks have caused health complications in school children and said the schools would reopen only after vaccine jabs are given.

Quoting a study undertaken by the State Council of Education Research and Training, the minister said the children have reported some health issues due to online classes.

“Studies showed that 36 per cent of the students are suffering from headache and neck pain while 28 per cent have reported pain in the eyes. Parents will have to be made aware of the use of digital equipment and more councillors will now be appointed in schools,” Sivankutty was quoted as saying by IANS.

The minister informed the government was providing electronic gadgets to the students to help attend Online classes.

According to the latest data 471,596 students don’t have digital equipment to attend classes.

The classes are being conducted online in Kerala after regular classes in educational institutions were closed in March 2020 when nationwide lockdown was imposed.

