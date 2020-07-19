Influential man opens fire on group of villagers after their child refuses to work in his farm, one dead

PATNA—An influential man in Bihar opened fire on a group of villagers after their children refused to work in his field, leaving one dead and wounding another.

The incident took place at Darha village under Bakhri police station in Begusarai district on Sunday, triggering wide protests in the areas.

Reports quoting local media said an influential villager Harinarayan Mahto was forcibly carrying a youth to work in his farm when his parents protested.

This led to verbal altercation between the two sides after which the accused opened fire on the rival group, wounding two villagers critically.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a local hospital where one youth identified as Yogendra Sada, 30, succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, as the news of death reached the villagers, they went into rampage and ransacked the house of the accused before setting it on fire.

Irate villagers also attacked the police force when it reached the villagers soon after getting information about the violence.