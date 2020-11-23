The Bihar Post

Muslim legislator takes oath in Sanskrit, another refuses to say Hindustan during oath

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
oath taking, Bihar assembly, Akhtarul Iman, AIMIM, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, oath in sanskrit, Hindustan, Bharat, Bihar assembly, Bihar, Bihar news
48

PATNA—A Muslim lawmaker from Congress party caught attention of everyone when he took the oath in Sanskrit on Monday.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan who was elected from Kasba assembly segment took oath in Sanskrit to strengthen India’s unity in diversity.

- Sponsored -

“Our culture is so beautiful and the Sanskrit is the mother of all languages,” Khan told the media.

You May Like this also

Lalu’s bail hearing postponement…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish’s ‘my last…

Bihar Post Desk

In sharp contrast to him, another Muslim legislator Akhtarul Iman refused to say “Hindustan” in Bihar assembly and got this word replaced by “Bharat” while taking oath in Urdu.

Iman who was elected on AIMIM ticket remained adamant on saying Bharat instead of Hindustan during the oath. Eventually, he was permitted by pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi to say Bharat.

Iman said he raised no objection over Hindustan. “I simply made a point that whenever we read the Preamble of the Constitution, it mentions the word Bharat”, the legislator told the media after taking oath.

He added he grew up chanting Iqbal’s famous line, “Saare jahan se achchha, Hindustan hamara…”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5887 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar polls: Voters’ turnout…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP-JDU conflicts come to surface amidst…

Bihar Post Desk

Modi has nothing new to offer, continues…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,781

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More