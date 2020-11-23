Muslim legislator takes oath in Sanskrit, another refuses to say Hindustan during oath

PATNA—A Muslim lawmaker from Congress party caught attention of everyone when he took the oath in Sanskrit on Monday.

Shakeel Ahmad Khan who was elected from Kasba assembly segment took oath in Sanskrit to strengthen India’s unity in diversity.

“Our culture is so beautiful and the Sanskrit is the mother of all languages,” Khan told the media.

In sharp contrast to him, another Muslim legislator Akhtarul Iman refused to say “Hindustan” in Bihar assembly and got this word replaced by “Bharat” while taking oath in Urdu.

Iman who was elected on AIMIM ticket remained adamant on saying Bharat instead of Hindustan during the oath. Eventually, he was permitted by pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi to say Bharat.

Iman said he raised no objection over Hindustan. “I simply made a point that whenever we read the Preamble of the Constitution, it mentions the word Bharat”, the legislator told the media after taking oath.

He added he grew up chanting Iqbal’s famous line, “Saare jahan se achchha, Hindustan hamara…”