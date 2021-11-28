Omicron threat: Health dept told to be ready to face new danger, maintain adequate stock of medicines

PATNA—Bihar chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday asked the health department to be on maximum alert and fully prepared in view of the potential danger of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19.

At a review meeting of the health department, the chief minister instructed the officials to keep a watch on the people returning to the state from foreign countries and make them undergo testing to find out if they are affected with the new variant.

The chief minister also asked the health department to maintain adequate stock of medicines and complete arrangements for health facilities in view of the new strain of COVID-19.

Additional chief secretary of the health department Pratyay Amrit said the health department was fully alert to the new situation.

Meanwhile the authorities have appealed to the masses to take the second dose soon saying only vaccination was the effective way to fight the deadly virus. They are also appealing to the masses to wear face masks and maintain Covid guidelines.

More than 8 crore (80 million) people have taken the second dose of the Covid vaccines in Bihar so far, according to a latest report of the state health department.

But what is worrying is that the masses are reluctant to get the second dose. Alarmed at the prevailing situation, the health department is now appealing to the masses for taking vaccines through public address system, giving advertisements in newspapers, putting up hoardings and also using the social media platforms.

COVID-19 has killed more than 9660 people while also infecting more than 7.26 lakh people in Bihar so far.