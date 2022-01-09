Omicron blast triggers panic in Bihar as infection spreads to 300 blocks

PATNA—The Bihar health department on Sunday identified 25 cases of Omicron, new variant of the COVID-19 blamed for surging infections, triggering panic in the state.

A health department official said of the 32 samples sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, for genome sequencing, Omicron has been confirmed in 25.

These samples had been collected from the persons who returned from foreign tours.

“Omicron has been confirmed in 25 cases while Delta variant was found in four samples,” IGIMS superintendent Dr Manish Mandal was quoted as telling a local media on Sunday.

Health experts blamed Omicron for the surging cases across the state, 60 percent of which is now in the grip of the virus.

According to Bihar health secretary Pratyay Amrit, the Covid infection has now spread to 300 blocks across the state in the past 20 days. On December 18, the Covid infection was reported from only four blocks in the state.