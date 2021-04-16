The Bihar Post

Offices of top political parties shut in Bihar after COVID-19 surge

BiharPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
covid, covid-19, political parties, patna, bihar
19

PATNA—All the three leading political parties in Bihar have shut their offices for indefinite period as the COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control.

The Congress is latest to close down its office for indefinite period on Friday.

- Sponsored -

“The party offices from state to district level will be closed till Covid-19 situation gets normal in Bihar,” state Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on frida.

You May Like this also

Bihar to set up power transmission lines…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 patient dies in ambulance as…

Bihar Post Desk

Party’s state president Madan Mohan Jha himself has tested positive for the virus and is recuperating at home.

The RJD office in Patna also has been locked in view of the Covid blast. The JD-U office in Patna too has been shut till April 20.

The BJP has done the same thing. “The BJP office has been closed because of the COVID situation. If needed, we will hold online meetings of the office bearers,” state party general secretary Devesh Kumar told PTI.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6154 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Case registered against three Opp…

Bihar Post Desk

Recovery rate falls to 93% in Bihar as…

Bihar Post Desk

Development projects pose threats to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More