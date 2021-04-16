Offices of top political parties shut in Bihar after COVID-19 surge

PATNA—All the three leading political parties in Bihar have shut their offices for indefinite period as the COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control.

The Congress is latest to close down its office for indefinite period on Friday.

“The party offices from state to district level will be closed till Covid-19 situation gets normal in Bihar,” state Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on frida.

Party’s state president Madan Mohan Jha himself has tested positive for the virus and is recuperating at home.

The RJD office in Patna also has been locked in view of the Covid blast. The JD-U office in Patna too has been shut till April 20.

The BJP has done the same thing. “The BJP office has been closed because of the COVID situation. If needed, we will hold online meetings of the office bearers,” state party general secretary Devesh Kumar told PTI.