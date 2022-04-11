OBC votes in mind, Bihar NDA partners scramble to observe Ashoka’s birth anniversary

PATNA—Despite the historians lacking unanimity over the caste and date of birth of Ashoka-the-Great, there has been a mad scramble between the two ruling NDA partners—the BJP and the JD-U—to celebrate his birth anniversary apparently in a bid to win support of the significant Kushwaha caste voters, believing the Mauryan emperor belonged to this caste.

Kushwaha accounts for some 7-8 percent of the total vote-bank in Bihar against roughly four percent of the Kurmis—the caste Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar hails from.

The development assumes much political significance in the aftermath of growing bitterness between the two ruling allies which have been at loggerheads with each other over various issues.

Political experts are literally stunned to see the NDA allies holding massive programmes to mark Ashoka’s birth anniversary in Patna and tops politicians, such as Bhupender Yadav, party’s Bihar in-charge-cum-Union minister for Labour and Employment, Keshav Prasa Maurya, UP deputy CM and host of union ministers from Bihar, making a beeline to attend the function.

It was the BJP which first organized the function here on Friday during which a host of leaders sought to associate Ashoka with Kushwaha caste and then highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had been working like the Mauryan emperor to “reestablish India’s ancient glory in the world”.

Political experts say Ashoka has emerged as the newfound favorite of the BJP since the ruler “matches” the BJP’s idea of “Akahnd Bharat”. Party insiders say the BJP which has been constantly supporting Nitish as NDA chief minister since 2005 is now in no mood to play second fiddle to the JD-U leader and wants to have its own chief minister in Bihar.

The BJP which commands its support base among the upper castes and Dalits, now has been trying hard to win the support of Kushwaha caste, the second largest OBC group after Yadavs. Keeping this in view, the party has been promoting Kushwaha leaders to reach out to the voters and holding Ashoka’s birth anniversary on a grand scale is just a part this strategy.

Experts say BJP’s ride to Bihar’s throne can become a reality if this OBC caste shifts their loyalty to the saffron camp. The JD-U getting pushed to the third slot in the last assembly polls has only enthused the BJP.

Apparently, finding its ally aggressively wooing the Kushwaha voters, the JD-U too separately organized the Ashoka birth anniversary on Saturday. During the function, the party conveyed a strong message to its ally that the JD-U won’t make any compromise over the issue of Nitish’s leadership and wondered how a litterateur associated with a political party had tried to defame the image of the Mauryan ruler.

The JD-U was referring to Padma Shree awardee and Sahitya Academy award winning writer Daya Prakash Sinha who had compared Ashoka with Aurangzeb, suggesting that both were cruel rulers and committed lots of sins in their initial days. What has irked the JD-U is that Sinha describes himself as the national convener for BJP (Cultural Cell).

Going a step further, the chief minister Kumar has even announced to observe Ashoka’s birth anniversary as a state function. “There had been confusions about the birth date of Ashoka and after consulting experts we finally decided to celebrate his birth anniversary on Chaitra Shukla Ashtami,” the chief minister told the media shortly after paying homage to the emperor yesterday. He added he also prepared a symbolic statue of Ashok since there was no picture of his available earlier.

However, the BJP claims it was they which first found out Ashoka’s date of birth and even issued a postal stamp. The mad completions between the two allies to get support of Kushwaha caste voters through Ashoka birth anniversary well have turned very interesting in the state with the BJP working hard to replace Nitish with its own chief minister sooner than later.