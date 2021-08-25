The Bihar Post

Nurse killed, doctor injured in nursing home firing in Bihar

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
nursing home atatck, Sitamarhi, Bihar, nurse killed
Representational image
22

PATNA—Unidentified shooters shot dead a nurse and grievously wounded a doctor in Sitamarhi district of Bihar late Tuesday night.

Police and witnesses said the assailants fired bullets on Dr Shiv Shankar Mahato as soon as he got down from his car to reach his nursing home.

- Sponsored -

Reports said miscreants fired three bullets at the doctor who sustained serious injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to a private hospital where his condition remains critical.

You May Like this also

India: Five-decade-old brother-sister…

Bihar Post Desk

Nepalese women married in Bihar not to…

Bihar Post Desk

The nurse who came in the firing line of the miscreants, however, died in the incident. At least five bullets hit the nurse, police said. The nurse identified as Babli Pandey had been working the nursing home for the past three years, reports said.

A long-standing property dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident although the police are investigating the case.

“We have detained one person. There are family disputes regarding Dr Mahato’s two marriages. Taking note of all these points, we have started an investigation,” local district Superintendant of Police, Sitamarhi, Harkishore Rai told news agency ANI.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6419 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19: Online classes badly impact…

Bihar Post Desk

Caste Census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD plunges into fresh crisis as…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,510

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More