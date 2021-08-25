Nurse killed, doctor injured in nursing home firing in Bihar

PATNA—Unidentified shooters shot dead a nurse and grievously wounded a doctor in Sitamarhi district of Bihar late Tuesday night.

Police and witnesses said the assailants fired bullets on Dr Shiv Shankar Mahato as soon as he got down from his car to reach his nursing home.

- Sponsored -

Reports said miscreants fired three bullets at the doctor who sustained serious injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to a private hospital where his condition remains critical.

The nurse who came in the firing line of the miscreants, however, died in the incident. At least five bullets hit the nurse, police said. The nurse identified as Babli Pandey had been working the nursing home for the past three years, reports said.

A long-standing property dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident although the police are investigating the case.

“We have detained one person. There are family disputes regarding Dr Mahato’s two marriages. Taking note of all these points, we have started an investigation,” local district Superintendant of Police, Sitamarhi, Harkishore Rai told news agency ANI.