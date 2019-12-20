The Bihar Post

NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar, declares chief minister Nitish Kumar

By TBP Desk
PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today declared the National Register for Citizens (NRC) won’t be implemented in the state.

“Kahe ka NRC (Why NRC should be implemented in Bihar)?” Nitish Kumar shot back when asked about it by the newsmen on Friday.

The chief minister was returning after addressing a function in Bihar when the media persons posed this question.

Much political significance is being attached to this declaration given the raging flames of protest across the country over the NRC and the CAA.

A day earlier, Nitish Kumar had “guaranteed” protection and support to the Muslim community in his state.

“There is nothing to worry for minority community till then we are in power. I guarantee all protection and support to them,” Nitish Kumar told a rally in Gaya on Thursday.

He accused “some people” of creating confusion and misleading the Muslims and promised their interests won’t be compromised.

He cautioned the Muslims against such “tactics” and claimed his government had been constantly working for the welfare of the Muslims.

